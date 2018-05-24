Three-way, four-way or five-way? Prior to summer opening, Skyline Chili offers a sampling

The city's new Skyline Chili is expected to open later this summer, but a free sampling event is schedule on the restaurant's construction site on June 8 and 9.
A spokesperson at Holland Restaurant Group, the largest franchise owner of Skyline, said the event will take place at lunchtime on June 8 and 9 at 2850 Richmond Road.
Tasters will be able to sample chili cheese coneys and slices of LaRosa's Pizza, another Holland-owned franchise which is being built adjacent to Skyline on Richmond Road.
The new Skyline will seat 132 and the dining room will feature a fireplace. Also, the restaurant will have its first-ever double-lane drive through window. The company applied for a permit to build at 4,855-square-foot $700,000 restaurant there in January.
"We realize that both brands are new to Lexington and we want everybody to get a taste of what's coming," said Holland spokesperson Ann Keeling.
Started in Cincinnati in 1949, the Skyline menu is a unique one, and almost everything comes with mounds of shredded cheese on top. The menu begins with the classic "three-way"-- spaghetti, secret-recipe chili and cheese. Adding onions or beans makes a "four-way", and adding both is called a "five-way". Cheese coneys (hot dogs with mustard and secret recipe chili, topped with onions and shredded cheddar cheese on a bun) are popular as well. Skyline also has burritos, chilitos, salads, wraps and fries.
Cincinnati-style chili includes Mediterranean spices including cinnamon, cloves, allspice, chocolate and bay leaves.
LaRosa's is another Cincinnati staple, serving specialty pizzas, calzones and pasta. The restaurant will have a 200-seat dining room and offer pick-up and delivery options as well. LaRosa's was started on Cincinnati's West Side by Buddy LaRosa in 1954 and is now a $164 million restaurant company with 65 pizzerias across Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and Tennessee.
First Watch, a breakfast/daytime cafe also owned by Holland, is moving from its current 3071 Richmond Road location to join Skyline and LaRosa's on Richmond Road.
Comments