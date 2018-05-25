Finally, Blue Stallion to go. Lexington brewery releases first beer in cans

Blue Stallion Brewing in Lexington is releasing its first beer in cans.
The brewery announced that, beginning today and through Memorial Day on Monday, it will have a limited run of its dunkel and helles in six-packs for $9, while they last, in the taproom at 610 West Third Street.
The six-packs of dunkel also will be available in some stores in the Central Kentucky area, including Liquor Barns.
"The dunkel is by far our most popular beer, and the helles is a summertime beer, very crisp and clean, dry on the finish," said Kore Donnelly, co-founder and head brewer of Blue Stallion.
The first canning was done on a mobile canning line, according to Blue Stallion. Future canning runs are planned, as well as a moved to permanent production, according to the brewery.
"We're pretty excited about it," Donnelly said. "This was kind of a proof-of-concept, to see what the market is for this. ... Realistically, we'll probably use this contract mobile service for a few runs. But we wanted to make sure we had the ability to get into the market. Lots of businesses around don't do draft beer, and we didn't did anything but draft beer."
That meant they couldn't be in convenience stores or places with very few taps.
"I think it's going to open up some opportunities," Donnelly said.
