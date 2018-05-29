Hamburg apartment complex undergoing renovation, expansion

Thirteen years after its first two buildings went up, Hamburg still looks prosperous to the developers of the Brighton 3050 apartment complex.
The first two buildings of the complex have been updated, and a total of three more are planned. One is now being built. One of the future buildings will have room for retail and offices.
When the five buildings are completed, Brighton 3050 will have 372 apartments, including one-, two- and three-bedroom models.
The complex, at 3050 Helmsdale Place, is close to restaurants including Ramsey's, Five Guys Burgers and Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt.
RML Construction of Lexington is building the expansion, Maloy said.
Rents range start at $809 for a one-bedroom up to $1,148 for three bedrooms. Amenities include a clubhouse, 24-hour exercise room, billiard room and swimming pool, business center and electronically secured locker package delivery.
The timeline for completion of the third building is not yet set, said Candi Maloy, property manager for Brighton 3050. Maloy said the complex appeals to "that ultra-busy person who needs everything at their fingertips."
"Our people are just so, so busy," Maloy said. "People are so busy now. The rental industry is booming."
