Trumpet player combines music and engineering in custom-made brass shop

Former Lexmark engineer now owns business making Blackburn Trumpets Peter Pickett, musician and former Lexmark engineer, tells his story of opening his North Ashland Avenue business, Pickett Brass and Blackburn Trumpets, making brass instruments and parts. Marcus Dorsey ×

SHARE COPY LINK Peter Pickett, musician and former Lexmark engineer, tells his story of opening his North Ashland Avenue business, Pickett Brass and Blackburn Trumpets, making brass instruments and parts. Marcus Dorsey