Celebrating 50 years of Urban League: 'There is plenty of work to be done.'

P.G. Peeples, President and CEO of Urban League of Lexington-Fayette County, talks about the organization's 50th anniversary. Peeples, right, poses with Norman Franklin, the organization's CFO and vice president of internal operations in 2017 on the steps of the one of the 260 affordable housing units the Urban League has built in Lexington. Tom Eblen teblen@herald-leader.com