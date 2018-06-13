Alltech takes two beers off shelves and ends brewing partnership

Alltech Lexington Brewing & Distilling Company has ended its brewing partnership with Western Kentucky University, ceasing production of the College Heights Ale and College Heights IPA.
Both of the university-themed beers are exclusively produced by Alltech.
In a joint statement, Alltech also announced that it will no longer lease space for a brewing facility on WKU’s campus.
“We have enjoyed a rich partnership with WKU in a variety of areas, and we will continue to seek new ways to work together in developing the next generation of farmers, scientists and international business professionals,” Alltech President Mark Lyons said in the statement.
Also included in the deal was a $300,000 donor commitment from Alltech to WKU over a five-year period which began in 2015.
The company said it will continue to honor its monetary commitment to WKU.
The partnership began in 2015 with Alltech providing equipment and WKU providing leasing space on campus for brewing. Equipment included a brewhouse, fermenters and conditioning tanks for brewing.
The partnership between WKU and Alltech was also a catalyst in starting WKU's Brewing and Distilling Arts and Sciences program.
The company's website describes the program saying it was, "... created to pass along the specific knowledge and skill set needed to run a brewery, and understand the science behind brewing quality beer. Brewed by students, brewed for you."
Alltech and WKU also crossed paths in China. In addition to WKU's Chinese Flagship Program, Alltech has provided funded internships and housing accommodations.
The goal of the internship program is, " to bring students from the beginning level of Chinese proficiency to the superior level during their undergraduate career. The course offers many intensive Chinese language opportunities in the U.S. and China. Those opportunities will include internships with Alltech in China, where Alltech established business in Beijing in 1994 to serve the local feed and livestock industry," the college's website states.
Alltech spokesperson Susanna Elliott has said the internship program will continue.
Students and graduates of WKU have also participated in Alltech’s annual Innovation Competition for university business teams and have been selected for its Corporate Career Development Program.
In addition to the Brewing and Distilling Arts and Sciences porgram, the two combined to create an online master of science in agriculture, and Alltech recently donated a KEENAN mixer wagon to WKU’s Department of Agriculture. The mixer wagon enables students in the program to gain hands-on experience with the type of equipment used on large dairy operations and has also significantly reduced WKU’s feed costs for its dairy herd, according to the statement.
