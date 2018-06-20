Craft distiller Willett names new female president. She'll oversee new restaurant, also.

Willett Distillery, a respected family-owned craft distillery in Bardstown, on June 14 named Britt Kulsveen president and chief whiskey officer.
Kulsveen, who is the great-granddaughter of founder A. Lambert Willett, succeeds her mother, Martha Harriette Willett Kulsveen as president.
She will be responsible for day-to-day operations, including strategy and development, including a new on-site restaurant and bed and breakfast, according to Willett Distillery.
"This is a tremendous honor and I'm incredibly thankful for the teachings and traditions that have been passed down from generations of strong Willett women, especially my mother, that have guided my personal and professional life," Britt Kulsveen said in a statement.
Her brother, Drew Kulsveen, is the master distiller for Willett and he hailed her natural leadership abilities. The news was announced at the new Kentucky Bourbon Trail Welcome Center at the Frazier History Museum in Louisville, where she was toasted with a new "Britt" cocktail, a twist on the classic Old Fashioned made with Willett Family Estate rye.
