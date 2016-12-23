Maker’s Mark unveils unique bourbon limestone cellar

After only being able to make a specific bourbon in the winter, Maker’s Mark will now be able to make more of its premium drink year-around.
The Loretto-based distillery unveiled a temperature-controlled limestone cellar on Dec. 15 that will be used to create Maker’s 46, which was previously stored in a cellular for at least nine weeks of the year. The bourbon has to be stored in temperatures 50 degrees or lower.
More than a year ago, the distillery used three sticks of dynamite to blast into a wall of limestone on its campus to create the limestone cellar. The cellar can hold 2,000 barrels of bourbon.
Maker’s 46 is similar to Maker’s Mark standard bourbon product, but is finished with 10 seared French oak staves to give it a distinct taste. Maker’s 46 has already sold more than 100,000 cases since being introduced in 2010.
The cellar also features a private tasting room for retailers participating in the Maker’s Mark Private Select Experience, which allows bar and spirit retailers to customize mature bourbon to their liking. The room contains several pieces of blown glass in the shape of drops of bourbon as wall decoration.
The limestone cellar will be open for tours beginning in early January 2017.
