Angel’s Envy Distillery named 10th stop on Kentucky Bourbon Trail

The Kentucky Bourbon Trail welcomed a new stop on its tour Monday.
Angel’s Envy, a Louisville distillery, is now the 10th stop on the tour. Angel’s Envy produces bourbon that is finished in port wine casks or rum barrels. The distillery, at 500 E Main Street in the former Vermont American Building, a restored warehouse that takes up an entire city block, includes a visitors center.
Wes Henderson, co-founder and chief innovation officer of Angel’s Envy, said it was an honor to be included in the tour.
“It’s a huge honor to be alongside the best spirits producers in the world,” he said in a statement. “This is a group of people that I’ve admired since my childhood.”
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said the addition would help Louisville’s standing as the “official gateway” of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail.
“The spectacular Angel’s Envy Distillery represents another unique hometown brand and an immersive bourbon experience that will delight the 24 million tourists who visit Louisville each year,” Fischer said in a news release.
Bourbon has experienced tremendous growth in Kentucky for the past several years. The Kentucky bourbon industry is responsible for $8.5 billion in total economic output and between 15,000 and 17,500 jobs, according to a recent study. The dollar figure has risen by $3 billion since 2008 and by $1 billion in two years.
The Kentucky Bourbon Trail also hosted more than a million visitors last year. Other stops on tour include Town Branch in Lexington, Four Roses in Lawrenceburg, Wild Turkey in Lawrenceburg, Jim Beam distilleries in Clermont and Louisville, Maker’s Mark in Loretto, Evan Williams in Louisville, Woodford Reserve in Versailles and Heaven Hill in Bardstown.
