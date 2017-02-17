Lexington craft distillery added to Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour

Two new bourbon craft distilleries — including one in Lexington — have been added to the Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour.
Bluegrass Distillers, 501 W. Sixth St., joins Boone County Distilling Company in Independence as the latest additions on the tour, which now includes 13 stops total.
The tour was created in 2012 by the Kentucky Distillers’ Association, which is also responsible for the Kentucky Bourbon Trail. The tour features up-and-coming brands of craft bourbons.
Bluegrass Distillers offers products such as bourbon whiskey, Kentucky rye whiskey and Blue Dog Whiskey and uses Kentucky ingredients. It opened in 2015 and was founded by Nate Brown, Sam Rock, and Matt Montgomery.
“We are very excited about becoming part of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour,” Brown said in a news release. “And we are pleased to continue to do our part to honor the tradition of Kentucky by making our craft spirit right here in the heart of the Bluegrass.”
Other distilleries on the craft tour include the Kentucky Artisan Distillery in Crestwood, Barrel House Distillery in Lexington, Corsair Distillery in Bowling Green, Hartfield & Company Distillery in Paris, Kentucky Peerless Distilling Company in Louisville, Limestone Branch Distillery in Lebanon, MB Roland Distillery in Pembroke, New Riff Distilling in Newport, The Old Pogue Distillery in Maysville, Wilderness Trail Distillery in Danville and Willett Distillery in Bardstown.
More than 175,000 stops were made on the tour last year.
