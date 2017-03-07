Four Roses Bourbon releases celebratory Derby Festival bottle

Four Roses Bourbon has unveiled a singe barrel bourbon bottle which will commemorate the 2017 Kentucky Derby Festival.
The bottle features a miniature image of the 2017 Kentucky Derby Festival poster designed by Louisville artist Ron Jasin. The annual Kentucky Derby Festival is a series of events held in the weeks leading up to the Kentucky Derby. The poster portrays many Louisville-based events, such as the Thunder Over Louisville fireworks show and the Tour de Lou bike ride.
“This year’s poster is a unique reflection of both the city and the Derby Festival. We’re honored to have it showcased in this way,” Mike Berry, Kentucky Derby Festival President and CEO, said in a news release.
The bourbon will be released to local stores for $34. Bourbon connoisseurs will be able to have bottles signed by Brent Elliott, the Four Roses master distiller, and Jasin from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Liquor Barn, 4301 Towne Center Drive, Louisville.
Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader
