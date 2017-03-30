Cigar featured on limited-edition bottles of Maker’s Mark

Maker’s Mark and the Breeders’ Cup have released the last bottle in their limited-edition collection used to raise money to support Thoroughbred industry charities.
The bottle of bourbon, which costs $400, features the face of American Thoroughbred racehorse Cigar, who won the 1995 Breeders’ Cup Classic and became the first American horse, racing against top-class competition, to win 16 consecutive races since Triple Crown winner Citation did so from 1948-1950.
The money for the bottle will go to Old Friends, a retirement Thoroughbred farm in Scott County, and the Edwin J. Gregson Foundation, a non-profit organization focused on providing a better quality of life for racing thoroughbred horses and their families in California.
The Cigar bottle completes the special collection, which featured AP Indy, Lure, and Personal Ensign in 2015, and Zenyatta in 2016. Only 500 of each bottle are produced.
