‘Lights Out:’ Bourbon, moonshine events the day of the eclipse

The upcoming solar eclipse won’t be without the opportunity to enjoy Kentucky’s signature drink: bourbon.
The Louisville-based Mint Julep Tours will offer a “Solar Eclipse & Bourbon Sips” trip from the Galt House Hotel in Louisville to MB Roland Distillery in Pembroke, outside of Hopkinsville, to view the solar eclipse.
The solar eclipse, which will occur Aug. 21, will be able to seen from more than 10 states, including Kentucky. The greatest extent of the solar eclipse will occur outside Hopkinsville. The sun is expected to be completely eclipsed for two minutes and 40 seconds beginning at 1:24 Central Standard Time.
Once at the distillery, guests can enjoy live music, food trucks and cocktails as they prepare to watch the historic celestial event. Mint Julep Tours will then transport the guests back to Louisville that evening.
Tickets cost $149 and can be purchased online.
If bourbon isn’t your fancy, Casey Jones Distillery, located in Hopkinsville, has rolled out a special eclipse-themed moonshine called Total Eclipse Moonshine with the slogan “Lights Out!”
The distillery, located at 2815 Witty Lane, will also be holding its own eclipsed-themed tasting events during the weekend before the eclipse. The events will include hot air balloon rides, live music and food trucks.
The day of the eclipse, the distillery will be an official viewing location with public parking.
Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader
