Shaq visits Buffalo Trace Distillery. Is his son thinking of playing for UK?

Former NBA player Shaquille O’Neal paid a visit to Buffalo Trace Distillery late last month.
The 7-foot-1 prominent basketball player posted a picture of his visit on his Instagram page on Sept. 22, which featured him sampling 15-year, 20-year and 23-year-old Pappy Van Winkle, a rare limited edition bourbon.
The Frankfort State Journal attempted to get the reasoning for O’Neal’s visit, but the distillery declined to answer.
However, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported about speculation regarding Shareef O'Neal, O’Neal’s son, rescinding his commitment to playing for Arizona next year and possibly switching to the University of Kentucky because of an ongoing federal investigation involving Arizona Wildcats assistant coach Emanuel Richardson. The elder O’Neal has also previously stated he would love for his son to play for UK’s coach John Calipari.
It was not confirmed if the younger O’Neal was going to officially visit UK as of Sunday evening.
