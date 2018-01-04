Jim Beam’s American Stillhouse
Ghosts at Jim Beam? Two investigators are determined to find out.

By Trey Crumbie

tcrumbie@herald-leader.com

January 04, 2018 03:08 PM

Could the Jim Beam American Stillhouse in Clermont be the home of spirits besides bourbon? The third season of the show “Paranormal Lockdown” will have a dedicated episode to find out, according to a recent story from The Wrap, a entertainment and media news website.

“Paranormal Lockdown” stars investigators Nick Groff and Katrina Weidman spending 72 hours at haunted locations while conducting paranormal investigations.

The duo has visited the Anderson Hotel in Lawrenceburg and the Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville.

Paranormal phenomena at the distillery include sightings of a woman in the windows at the on site T. Jeremiah Beam home and a prankster known as Cans Hall, The Wrap reports.

This is not the first time a Kentucky distillery has been featured on a paranormal show. The TV show “Ghost Huntersvisited Wild Turkey in 2015 and Buffalo Trace in 2011.

An exact date of the broadcast has not been announced.

Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader

