Lawmakers to look at expanding broadband in New Mexico

Some New Mexico lawmakers are turning their focus to expanding broadband access in the state and increasing the speed of existing connections as a means to boosting competitiveness.
Senate Majority Whip Michael Padilla says more broadband will mean improvements in both education and the state's position in the national fight for high-wage jobs.
The Albuquerque Democrat will chair a meeting of the legislative Science, Technology and telecommunications Committee on Thursday and Friday in Santa Fe.
Padilla says members of the business community, representatives from Sandia and Los Alamos national laboratories and education professionals will be part of the discussion.
He pointed to Facebook breaking ground on a new data center near Los Lunas. He says New Mexico needs to improve broadband infrastructure to attract more companies like Facebook.
Comments