Feds: Man faces charge in illegal sports betting case

Court records show a South Mississippi man faces prosecution in an illegal sports betting enterprise involving internet-based sports books in Costa Rica and the United States.
The Sun Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2gTsFo1) Kenneth Schmitt, accused of committing his crimes in Diamondhead and Biloxi, is set for an initial appearance Dec. 20 in federal court.
The U.S. Attorney's Office has charged Schmitt in a bill of information alleging he transmitted wagering information for 4 1/2 years, from September 2008 through May 2014.
It's unclear if Schmitt was placing bets, accepting bets, or providing information on access to the sports books.
