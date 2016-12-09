Thai Navy shows off technology to fight fishing abuses

Thailand's navy is showing off new technology to monitor fishing boats in a renewed effort to crack down on illegal fishing, forced labor and corruption in the seafood industry.
New equipment the navy has been testing includes a GPS tracking system to monitor fishing vessels, a central database and a scanner for officials to check documents.
The system, demonstrated Friday to reporters, won't fully be in place until April, but outside groups are already skeptical it will achieve what it's set out to do unless more human enforcement is put into place.
Thailand has been under pressure from the European Union after revelations that it relied heavily on forced labor, facing a potential total EU ban on seafood imports unless the country reforms its fishing industry.
