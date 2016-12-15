West Virginia schools get funding for teaching innovations

The West Virginia Board of Education has voted to approve grants to seven schools that will share more than $1.6 million for innovations in education.
According to education officials, applications were received from 43 West Virginia elementary, middle and high schools and career technical education centers.
The seven are John Marshall High School, Dunbar Intermediate School, Greenbrier West High School, Mary Ingles Elementary, Philip Barbour High School, Tucker County High School and Spring Mills High School.
The funding is intended to help public schools with flexibility to redesign how they instruct students and improve educational achievement in science, technology, engineering and math.
It can also support community-school partnerships, entrepreneurship, career pathways and the arts.
Online:
http://static.k12.wv.us/news/2016/InnovationInEducation-Recommendation-December2016.pdf
Comments