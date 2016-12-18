Fake news epidemic hits home for Sedro-Woolley family

3:16 Christmas according to kids by Southland Christian Church Pause

1:54 'That's so messed up ... how they feel about us."

12:54 Calipari: UK needed a close game; Monk made daggers

5:06 Malik Monk was so hot, it felt like a pick-up game

2:21 John Calipari gives North Carolina scouting report

5:07 Malik Monk and DeAaron Fox talk about win over Tar Heels

2:49 LexGoEat gets a bite at Nothing Bundt Cakes

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

1:55 Playing North Carolina is awesome for Sacha Killeya-Jones