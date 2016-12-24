Turkey arrests 1,656 social media users since summer

2:24 Watch DeMarcus Cousins' altercation with Sacramento columnist Pause

1:16 Malik Monk is working on rebounding

1:04 Bevin: Kentucky's pension problem 'not even close to being fixed'

2:53 Priest surprises Starbucks employees with $100 bills, gives thousands to three more in need

1:14 Stephen Johnson: Everyone is pumped up for bowl game

2:10 Fox says UK's loss at Louisville is a valuable learning experience

1:33 Dunbar has something new for Lexington Catholic

3:06 What the heck is going on in the NC Legislature?

4:44 John Calipari: We didn't have discipline