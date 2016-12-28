Seattle police officers to start wearing body cameras

The Seattle Police Department is outfitting its first group of officers with body cameras starting this week.
KOMO-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2i5SbcX ) that about a dozen officers in the city's bike squad will begin wearing the devices Thursday. The officers were assigned cameras and went through training with them on Tuesday.
The department plans to have nearly 850 officers wearing body cameras by the end of 2017.
More than 50 police departments across the state have experimented with body cameras, but few actually use the devices daily. There has been widespread concern related to release of the video and privacy protections.
Comments