Providence police buying tool to retrieve vehicle data

1:13 Wenyen Gabriel's confidence is coming back Pause

1:56 Isaiah Briscoe agrees he is heart and soul of team

1:23 Update on chemical weapons plant

0:49 Unveiling of sign for Harry Sykes Way

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

1:30 Malik Monk says he wins best dunk contest

0:34 Kentucky's Cedergren 'very disappointed' and 'very proud'

1:54 Mitch Barnhart assesses UK's bowl experience

0:16 Painting party for Chocolate Holler