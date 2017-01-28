Annual Muscatine Bald Eagle Watch held Saturday

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mississippi River Project is holding a public eagle viewing and other activities.
The Muscatine Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2jjsBhi ) that the annual Muscatine Bald Eagle Watch began at 9 a.m. Saturday at Pearl City Station in Muscatine's Riverside Park.
The program includes live birds of prey events inside the station presented by Naturalists from Wildlife Prairie Park. Spotting scopes allow the public to view eagles along the river.
Staff from several local agencies and organizations also have booths inside Pearl City Station sharing information about conservation and the environment. There is also a craft area for kids and hot chocolate and coffee available.
The event is free to attend.
