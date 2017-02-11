Trump attacks on judiciary raise safety concerns for judges

17:06 Trump's full inaugural speech Pause

0:56 Bam Adebayo: We should have closed out on some dudes

0:48 Gas leak closes part of Old Vine; 'quite high' concentrations detected underground

0:41 Trump flag flies in military vehicle convoy

1:43 Hoover and Stivers respond to Bevin's call for tax overhaul

3:53 Kentucky guts out win at Georgia

2:14 Hamidou Diallo thinks it's best to stick to plan

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

1:33 Dunbar has something new for Lexington Catholic