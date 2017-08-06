Gaming & Technology

Iowa police get creative to catch drivers texting

The Associated Press

August 06, 2017 12:18 PM

DUBUQUE, Iowa

An eastern Iowa police department plans to use plainclothes officers in unmarked cars to spot drivers violating the state's new texting-while-driving ban.

Dubuque Police Lt. John Digman tells The Telegraph Herald that the policy will start this fall.

The new law, which took effect July 1, allows police to pull over drivers because they're suspected of texting. Previously, texting citations could only be made in addition to a different reason for making a traffic stop.

The law prohibits drivers from using cellphones or handheld devices to write, view or send messages, play games or browse social media or the internet while driving. However, drivers can use devices for GPS purposes, to make phone calls and to receive emergency traffic or weather alerts.

