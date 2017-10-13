Gaming & Technology

Space experts eye Big Island as home of moon base prototype

The Associated Press

October 13, 2017 2:18 AM

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii

Aerospace experts have their eyes on the Big Island as being the potential home of an international moon base prototype.

West Hawaii Today reported Wednesday that the island is being considered because it mimics the moon's surface. The facility would be set up just like a base would be on the moon so robots and other equipment can be tested.

Video game entrepreneur Henk Rogers, famous for his work on "Tetris," is leading the charge to build the base. Last week, he held the first International MoonBase Summit at Mauna Lani Resort, which brought together experts from multiple space agencies.

Rogers said those who attended have the base on track to start construction in about a year, pending permits. The estimated cost to build the base is $10 million.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Lexington Catholic shocks Dunbar in district championship

    Lexington Catholic defeated Paul Laurence Dunbar on penalty kicks (4-3 after a 1-1 tie) to win the 43rd District boys soccer championship on Oct. 12, 2017.

Lexington Catholic shocks Dunbar in district championship

Lexington Catholic shocks Dunbar in district championship 0:39

Lexington Catholic shocks Dunbar in district championship
Tates Creek fans rush field after upsetting Lexington Catholic 0:33

Tates Creek fans rush field after upsetting Lexington Catholic
Courtney Love surprised with Allstate Good Works Team award 1:43

Courtney Love surprised with Allstate Good Works Team award

View More Video