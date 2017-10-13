Gaming & Technology

Arizona joins states to promote electric vehicle charging

The Associated Press

October 13, 2017 2:26 AM

PHOENIX

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed onto a plan with other governors to help expand the use of electric vehicles by creating a corridor of charging stations across several western states.

The agreement signed Thursday commits Arizona to meet with the other states to develop voluntary standards for charging station locations and spacing, establish minimum standards and work to expand electric vehicle use.

The goal is to create an Intermountain West Electric Vehicle Corridor that will allow drivers to cross the member states.

The routes targeted in Arizona include all the major interstate highways.

Other states signing on include Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

Ducey said in a statement that the agreement is an important step toward keeping up with new technologies.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Lexington Catholic shocks Dunbar in district championship

    Lexington Catholic defeated Paul Laurence Dunbar on penalty kicks (4-3 after a 1-1 tie) to win the 43rd District boys soccer championship on Oct. 12, 2017.

Lexington Catholic shocks Dunbar in district championship

Lexington Catholic shocks Dunbar in district championship 0:39

Lexington Catholic shocks Dunbar in district championship
Tates Creek fans rush field after upsetting Lexington Catholic 0:33

Tates Creek fans rush field after upsetting Lexington Catholic
Courtney Love surprised with Allstate Good Works Team award 1:43

Courtney Love surprised with Allstate Good Works Team award

View More Video