Cybersecurity experts share how to protect against attacks

Cybersecurity experts are gathering in Rhode Island to tell people how to guard against cyberattacks.
Democratic state Sen. Louis DiPalma and Democratic U.S. Rep. Jim Langevin are hosting the first annual "Cyber Hygiene Event" at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the auditorium of the Newport, Rhode Island, campus for the Community College of Rhode Island.
They say it's a way to make the public more aware of various cyber exploitations and practical steps to protect one's family, identity and data.
DiPalma and Langevin have been leading advocates for cyber defense on the state and federal level.
They say there's an increasing need to practice safe habits online, given the increasing number of cyber breaches.
Comments