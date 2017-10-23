Gaming & Technology

Police officer on the run after breaking ankle monitor

The Associated Press

October 23, 2017 5:18 AM

CLEVELAND

A police officer facing charges for the alleged physical and sexual assault of his girlfriend is on the run after police say he broke his GPS ankle monitor.

U.S. Marshals have confirmed they are actively seeking Cleveland Officer Tommie Griffin III.

Griffin was arrested and charged with rape, felonious assault and kidnapping in connection with a domestic violence attack on his 42-year-old girlfriend at their Parma home in January. Police say the man pistol-whipped his girlfriend and fired two shots next to her during the attack.

Griffin, who is in his early 50s, was suspended without pay following his arrest.

Authorities later seized more than 60 guns from his home, including five assault rifles and an Israeli Uzi submachine gun.

An escape warrant has been issued.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Eddie Gran: You never think you’re going to get waxed

    Kentucky offensive coordinator Eddie Gran on his team’s struggles in 45-7 loss at Mississippi State on Saturday.

Eddie Gran: You never think you’re going to get waxed

Eddie Gran: You never think you’re going to get waxed 1:45

Eddie Gran: You never think you’re going to get waxed
Kentucky football had no answer for Nick Fitzgerald 1:08

Kentucky football had no answer for Nick Fitzgerald
Kentucky players searching for answers after 38-point loss 1:46

Kentucky players searching for answers after 38-point loss

View More Video