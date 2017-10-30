Gaming & Technology

Chemours to build research center at University of Delaware

The Associated Press

October 30, 2017 8:40 AM

WILMINGTON, Del.

The Chemours Co., a specialty chemical company spunoff from the DuPont Co., says it plans to build a research and innovation facility on the University of Delaware campus.

Officials said Monday that the project will establish an innovation partnership and talent development pipeline between Chemours and the university, while keeping 330 researcher and technician jobs in the Wilmington area.

Construction on the new 312,000-square-foot facility at UD's Science, Technology and Advanced Research, or STAR, campus is expected to begin this year and be completed by early 2020.

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held December 18.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Thriller performers dance through downtown Lexington

    Michael Jackson impersonators and "zombies" perform the iconic dance to Jackson's hit the Thriller and Halloween Parade in downtown Lexington.

Thriller performers dance through downtown Lexington

Thriller performers dance through downtown Lexington 1:43

Thriller performers dance through downtown Lexington

Including one from Sweden, nearly 1,000 fans flock to UK women's clinic 1:39

Including one from Sweden, nearly 1,000 fans flock to UK women's clinic
Eddie Gran emotional after win over Tennessee 0:28

Eddie Gran emotional after win over Tennessee

View More Video