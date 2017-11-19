Gaming & Technology

Car smashed after GPS directs motorist onto train tracks

The Associated Press

November 19, 2017 08:33 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

EAST KINGSTON, N.H.

Officials say Amtrak's Downeaster crashed into a car whose driver followed GPS directions onto train tracks in New Hampshire.

East Kingston Fire Chief Ed Warren says a Good Samaritan saw headlights on the tracks and helped the driver escape from the car. The Toyota was destroyed when the Downeaster rolled through moments later, shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday.

No one was hurt.

The driver told emergency responders she was not from the area and that her global positioning system told her to turn became her vehicle got stuck on the tracks.

The Amtrak Downeaster was traveling from Portland, Maine, to Boston, with 56 passengers. The train and tracks were inspected before the Downeaster continued to Boston.

