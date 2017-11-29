In this Nov. 27, 2017 photo, Argonne X-ray scientist Jonathan Almer, left, and Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine professor Stuart Stock, right, prepare to use high-energy X-ray beams to learn more about the 1,800-year-old mummified remains believed to be a 5-year-old girl in Lemont, Ill. Researchers from Northwestern and Argonne National Laboratory are using advanced technology to unwrap the mysteries of the mummy. They say high-energy beams from a synchrotron will provide molecular information about what is inside.
In this Nov. 27, 2017 photo, Argonne X-ray scientist Jonathan Almer, left, and Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine professor Stuart Stock, right, prepare to use high-energy X-ray beams to learn more about the 1,800-year-old mummified remains believed to be a 5-year-old girl in Lemont, Ill. Researchers from Northwestern and Argonne National Laboratory are using advanced technology to unwrap the mysteries of the mummy. They say high-energy beams from a synchrotron will provide molecular information about what is inside. Teresa Crawford AP Photo
In this Nov. 27, 2017 photo, Argonne X-ray scientist Jonathan Almer, left, and Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine professor Stuart Stock, right, prepare to use high-energy X-ray beams to learn more about the 1,800-year-old mummified remains believed to be a 5-year-old girl in Lemont, Ill. Researchers from Northwestern and Argonne National Laboratory are using advanced technology to unwrap the mysteries of the mummy. They say high-energy beams from a synchrotron will provide molecular information about what is inside. Teresa Crawford AP Photo

Gaming & Technology

Researchers use advanced technology to study child mummy

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 02:42 AM

UPDATED 4 HOURS 31 MINUTES AGO

LEMONT, Ill.

Researchers from Northwestern University and Argonne National Laboratory near Chicago are using advanced technology to unwrap the mysteries of an 1,800-year-old mummy.

They say the high-energy X-ray beams from a synchrotron will provide molecular information about what is inside the mummy of the little girl. Argonne says it's the first time the beams have been used in this way.

Researchers say the technology allows them to study what's inside the mummy while leaving the 5-year-old girl's remains and wrappings intact.

Scientists examined the rare find on Monday in the hopes of learning more about how the girl died. And they say studying the wrapping materials may shed new light on ancient Egyptian culture.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Frederick Douglass coaches positive after programs debut

    Frederick Douglass High School's boys' and girls' basketball teams played Henry Clay High School at home on Tuesday, November 29, 2017.

Frederick Douglass coaches positive after programs debut

Frederick Douglass coaches positive after programs debut 1:31

Frederick Douglass coaches positive after programs debut
Flocking to cut their own trees 0:26

Flocking to cut their own trees
What Ozzy Osbourne saw: Inside Kentucky's most bizarre museum. 1:25

What Ozzy Osbourne saw: Inside Kentucky's most bizarre museum.

View More Video