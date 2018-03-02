Lawmakers pass bill to strengthen data breach protections

The Oregon Senate has approved updated rules for responding to data breaches.
Under the measure which passed unanimously Friday, consumers would have access to free placement, removal, and temporary lifts of credit freezes. Freezes are frequently recommended to consumers after data has been stolen.
The Consumer Theft Identity Protection Act, passed in 2007, set out protections for Oregonians, mandating notification after a breach, and that larger breaches be reported to the state attorney general.
Under the approved bill, breaches would have to be reported to consumers within 45 days, and limits would be placed on the practice of upselling, where companies use a breach of their customers' data as a way to sell them additional data protection services.
The House passed the bill unanimously Thursday and it heads next to Gov. Kate Brown for consideration.
