Search, compare 2017 test scores for Kentucky schools

More Videos

Tates Creek erases two deficits to win on PKs 0:38

Tates Creek erases two deficits to win on PKs

Pause
Professional tree climbers show off skills in Lexington park 0:59

Professional tree climbers show off skills in Lexington park

Drake asks to perform free concert for UK students 1:55

Drake asks to perform free concert for UK students

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral 1:18

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

Kings rookie De'Aaron Fox on his first game in NBA 2:07

Kings rookie De'Aaron Fox on his first game in NBA

Benny Snell: It’s unbelievable that UK football isn’t ranked 0:57

Benny Snell: It’s unbelievable that UK football isn’t ranked

Matthew Mitchell's dance at Big Blue Madness 2017 1:45

Matthew Mitchell's dance at Big Blue Madness 2017

Eastern Little League players wish 12-year-old All-Stars good luck with a song 0:36

Eastern Little League players wish 12-year-old All-Stars good luck with a song

New issues popping up as lawmakers craft pension plan, Hoover says 1:11

New issues popping up as lawmakers craft pension plan, Hoover says

Kentucky sheriff's deputy handcuffed third-grader in class 1:09

Kentucky sheriff's deputy handcuffed third-grader in class

  • Fayette performing arts school also tops in academics

    The School for the Creative and Performing Arts at Bluegrass in Lexington, where students are accepted based on artistic abilities, is among the highest performers on state achievement tests as well. The state released 2017 scores Wednesday. While SCAPA at Bluegrass aces academics, other Fayette and state public schools are struggling continually with large numbers of students performing poorly on state achievement tests.

The School for the Creative and Performing Arts at Bluegrass in Lexington, where students are accepted based on artistic abilities, is among the highest performers on state achievement tests as well. The state released 2017 scores Wednesday. While SCAPA at Bluegrass aces academics, other Fayette and state public schools are struggling continually with large numbers of students performing poorly on state achievement tests. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
The School for the Creative and Performing Arts at Bluegrass in Lexington, where students are accepted based on artistic abilities, is among the highest performers on state achievement tests as well. The state released 2017 scores Wednesday. While SCAPA at Bluegrass aces academics, other Fayette and state public schools are struggling continually with large numbers of students performing poorly on state achievement tests. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Searchable Databases

Search, compare 2017 test scores for Kentucky schools

September 28, 2017 12:46 AM

.
Mobile device app users click here for a browser-based search page.



Related stories from Lexington Herald-Leader

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Tates Creek erases two deficits to win on PKs 0:38

Tates Creek erases two deficits to win on PKs

Pause
Professional tree climbers show off skills in Lexington park 0:59

Professional tree climbers show off skills in Lexington park

Drake asks to perform free concert for UK students 1:55

Drake asks to perform free concert for UK students

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral 1:18

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

Kings rookie De'Aaron Fox on his first game in NBA 2:07

Kings rookie De'Aaron Fox on his first game in NBA

Benny Snell: It’s unbelievable that UK football isn’t ranked 0:57

Benny Snell: It’s unbelievable that UK football isn’t ranked

Matthew Mitchell's dance at Big Blue Madness 2017 1:45

Matthew Mitchell's dance at Big Blue Madness 2017

Eastern Little League players wish 12-year-old All-Stars good luck with a song 0:36

Eastern Little League players wish 12-year-old All-Stars good luck with a song

New issues popping up as lawmakers craft pension plan, Hoover says 1:11

New issues popping up as lawmakers craft pension plan, Hoover says

Kentucky sheriff's deputy handcuffed third-grader in class 1:09

Kentucky sheriff's deputy handcuffed third-grader in class

  • Professional tree climbers show off skills in Lexington park

    The Kentucky Tree Climbing Championship sponsored by the Kentucky Arborists' Association were hosted at Woodland Park on October 14, 2017.

Professional tree climbers show off skills in Lexington park

View More Video