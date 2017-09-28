Search, compare 2017 test scores for Kentucky schools

More Videos 0:38 Tates Creek erases two deficits to win on PKs Pause 0:59 Professional tree climbers show off skills in Lexington park 1:55 Drake asks to perform free concert for UK students 1:18 How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral 2:07 Kings rookie De'Aaron Fox on his first game in NBA 0:57 Benny Snell: It’s unbelievable that UK football isn’t ranked 1:45 Matthew Mitchell's dance at Big Blue Madness 2017 0:36 Eastern Little League players wish 12-year-old All-Stars good luck with a song 1:11 New issues popping up as lawmakers craft pension plan, Hoover says 1:09 Kentucky sheriff's deputy handcuffed third-grader in class Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Fayette performing arts school also tops in academics The School for the Creative and Performing Arts at Bluegrass in Lexington, where students are accepted based on artistic abilities, is among the highest performers on state achievement tests as well. The state released 2017 scores Wednesday. While SCAPA at Bluegrass aces academics, other Fayette and state public schools are struggling continually with large numbers of students performing poorly on state achievement tests. The School for the Creative and Performing Arts at Bluegrass in Lexington, where students are accepted based on artistic abilities, is among the highest performers on state achievement tests as well. The state released 2017 scores Wednesday. While SCAPA at Bluegrass aces academics, other Fayette and state public schools are struggling continually with large numbers of students performing poorly on state achievement tests. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

The School for the Creative and Performing Arts at Bluegrass in Lexington, where students are accepted based on artistic abilities, is among the highest performers on state achievement tests as well. The state released 2017 scores Wednesday. While SCAPA at Bluegrass aces academics, other Fayette and state public schools are struggling continually with large numbers of students performing poorly on state achievement tests. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com