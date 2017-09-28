Search, compare 2017 test scores for Kentucky schools

The School for the Creative and Performing Arts at Bluegrass in Lexington, where students are accepted based on artistic abilities, is among the highest performers on state achievement tests as well. The state released 2017 scores Wednesday. While SCAPA at Bluegrass aces academics, other Fayette and state public schools are struggling continually with large numbers of students performing poorly on state achievement tests.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
September 28, 2017 12:46 AM
