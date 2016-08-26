Look up recipients of millions in land preservation dollars

Searchable Databases

August 26, 2016 01:20 PM

Over 16 years, Fayette County’s Purchase of Development Rights Program program has allocated nearly $80 million in local, federal and state money to buy conservation easements for 29,165 acres of land, protecting it from future development. Find out more about the recipients of the funds and the properties.

Search properties by address or owner/company name. You can type in part of an address or part of a name to get results that also include acreage, date the transaction was closed and the amount paid for the property. A $0 in the Amount Paid column means the property was donated to the program.

Source: Lexington records

