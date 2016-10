Gilmore Girls event brings big crowds to two Lexington coffee shops

Two Lexington coffee shops drew big crowds Wednesday morning as they celebrated fan-favorite television show "Gilmore Girls" and gave out free coffee. Southland Perk on Southland Drive and Coffee Times Coffee House on Regency Road used decorations, flannel and backward baseball caps to make fans feel like they were in Luke's Diner, one of the show's central locations.