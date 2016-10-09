Gorgeous fall weather

We are in the middle of another gorgeous stretch of fall weather across central and eastern Kentucky. Seasonally chilly temps will combine with plenty of sunshine to give us some amazing weather.
Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.
October 9, 2016 5:58 AM
We are in the middle of another gorgeous stretch of fall weather across central and eastern Kentucky. Seasonally chilly temps will combine with plenty of sunshine to give us some amazing weather.
Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.
Comments