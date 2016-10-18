Local

October 18, 2016 5:51 AM

Big time weather changes on the way

By Chris Bailey

Summer temps in the heart of fall will roll on for another day or two before some big changes move in. Those numbers will get wiped out by a major cold front ushering in rain and colder air.

