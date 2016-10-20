New Lexington firefighters honor tradition by making soup, protecting it from sabotage

Probationary firefighters Jason Paulson and Rick Garr discuss the decades-old tradition of newly graduated recruits making a large, late-night meal of potato soup for everyone at Lexington Fire Station 1 during their first shift on duty. As an added challenge, the probationary firefighters have to protect the soup from sabotage attempts made by the more seasoned firefighters in the house.
meads@herald-leader.com

Local

Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

Rupp Arena celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. Even as the arena works to re-invent itself for the modern sports age, take a look back at a remarkable run. Documentary footage from "Game Changer: The Lexington Center Story" courtesy Arthur Rouse.

Local

Gilmore Girls event brings big crowds to two Lexington coffee shops

Two Lexington coffee shops drew big crowds Wednesday morning as they celebrated fan-favorite television show "Gilmore Girls" and gave out free coffee. Southland Perk on Southland Drive and Coffee Times Coffee House on Regency Road used decorations, flannel and backward baseball caps to make fans feel like they were in Luke's Diner, one of the show's central locations.

Editor's Choice Videos