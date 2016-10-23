Local

October 23, 2016 6:09 AM

More cold fronts on the way

By Chris Bailey

We have some awesome fall weather rolling on across central and eastern Kentucky. This nice weather continues for a few more days, but cold fronts will gradually switch things up a bit.

Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

'I believe Trinity is passing the baton. Who is going to take it and run with it?'

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos