Probationary firefighters Jason Paulson and Rick Garr discuss the decades-old tradition of newly graduated recruits making a large, late-night meal of potato soup for everyone at Lexington Fire Station 1 during their first shift on duty. As an added challenge, the probationary firefighters have to protect the soup from sabotage attempts made by the more seasoned firefighters in the house.
A Paris police officer was shot Tuesday night but was not harmed because he was wearing a bulletproof vest. Hours later, police were still trying to talk the shooter into coming out of the home where the shot was fired.
Dvonta Middlebrooks, 21, Chazerae M. Taylor, 38, and D’markeo C. Taylor, 19, pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of wanton endangerment in connection with the shooting death of 15-year-old Trinity Gay, the daughter of Olympian Tyson Gay
The Lexington Fire Department put a class of 29 recruits in their first house fire Thursday during a training burn. The two story house on Enterprise Court was the first wood frame house the department has been able to burn for training in about five years.
Rupp Arena celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. Even as the arena works to re-invent itself for the modern sports age, take a look back at a remarkable run. Documentary footage from "Game Changer: The Lexington Center Story" courtesy Arthur Rouse.