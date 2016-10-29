"Thriller" Night In Lexington 2016

Lexington celebrates it's 15th annual "Thriller" dance and Halloween parade downtown.
New Lexington firefighters honor tradition by making soup, protecting it from sabotage

Probationary firefighters Jason Paulson and Rick Garr discuss the decades-old tradition of newly graduated recruits making a large, late-night meal of potato soup for everyone at Lexington Fire Station 1 during their first shift on duty. As an added challenge, the probationary firefighters have to protect the soup from sabotage attempts made by the more seasoned firefighters in the house.

Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

Rupp Arena celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. Even as the arena works to re-invent itself for the modern sports age, take a look back at a remarkable run. Documentary footage from "Game Changer: The Lexington Center Story" courtesy Arthur Rouse.

