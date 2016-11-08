Reel World String Band in rehearsal

Tina Portwood and her husband have spent 13 years caring for their son Mark after a traumatic brain injury. On Monday, Mark's son, 15, was hit by a car on Clays Mill Road and remains hospitalized with a head injury.
Unable to hold back her heartbreak, Destin Gay expressed how she felt about the sudden passing of her best friend. Fifteen-year-old Trinity Gay, an innocent bystander, was fatally shot at a Lexington Cook Out restaurant.
Probationary firefighters Jason Paulson and Rick Garr discuss the decades-old tradition of newly graduated recruits making a large, late-night meal of potato soup for everyone at Lexington Fire Station 1 during their first shift on duty. As an added challenge, the probationary firefighters have to protect the soup from sabotage attempts made by the more seasoned firefighters in the house.
A Paris police officer was shot Tuesday night but was not harmed because he was wearing a bulletproof vest. Hours later, police were still trying to talk the shooter into coming out of the home where the shot was fired.