Jim Gray concedes to Rand Paul

Lady Veterans Connect, with the help of Team Depot volunteers, is converting Trapp Elementary School in Clark County into a home for female veterans and their children. Video by Karla Ward, kward1@herald-leader.com.
Laura Babbage spoke at the Go Red for Women luncheon at Heritage Hall where she spoke about her recovery after a bicycling wreck in France. She spoke on her appreciation for her doctors and implored women to pay attention to their health.
Tina Portwood and her husband have spent 13 years caring for their son Mark after a traumatic brain injury. On Monday, Mark's son, 15, was hit by a car on Clays Mill Road and remains hospitalized with a head injury.
Unable to hold back her heartbreak, Destin Gay expressed how she felt about the sudden passing of her best friend. Fifteen-year-old Trinity Gay, an innocent bystander, was fatally shot at a Lexington Cook Out restaurant.
Probationary firefighters Jason Paulson and Rick Garr discuss the decades-old tradition of newly graduated recruits making a large, late-night meal of potato soup for everyone at Lexington Fire Station 1 during their first shift on duty. As an added challenge, the probationary firefighters have to protect the soup from sabotage attempts made by the more seasoned firefighters in the house.
A Paris police officer was shot Tuesday night but was not harmed because he was wearing a bulletproof vest. Hours later, police were still trying to talk the shooter into coming out of the home where the shot was fired.