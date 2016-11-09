Local

November 9, 2016 5:50 AM

A colder weather pattern settles in

By Chris Bailey

We have a cold front pushing to our east, delivering a chilly blast of air to much of the region. This air grows colder over the weekend as another cold front drops in from the north.

Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

Jim Gray concedes to Rand Paul

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos