Local

November 29, 2016 5:50 AM

Another round of rain arrives tonight

By Chris Bailey

We picked up some much needed rains last night and we have more to come. After a break in the action, rain will quickly zip back into central and eastern Kentucky tonight and early Wednesday.

Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

Sober dorm, other services possible for UK students with substances abuse issues

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos