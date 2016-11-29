Another round of rain arrives tonight

We picked up some much needed rains last night and we have more to come. After a break in the action, rain will quickly zip back into central and eastern Kentucky tonight and early Wednesday.
Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.
November 29, 2016 5:50 AM
We picked up some much needed rains last night and we have more to come. After a break in the action, rain will quickly zip back into central and eastern Kentucky tonight and early Wednesday.
Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.
Comments