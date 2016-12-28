Local

December 28, 2016 5:58 AM

Tracking some winter weather

By Chris Bailey

We have a cold front ready to press into the region later tonight. This front will unleash some snow showers and flurries in the coming day, and that may be a preview of things to come.

