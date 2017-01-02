Local

January 2, 2017 6:17 AM

From thunderstorms to arctic cold and snow

By Chris Bailey

2017 is off and running and Mother Nature is bringing it in terms of the weather. This is a very busy week with thunderstorms on the move today, and arctic cold and snow threats later this week.

Read more on Chris Bailiey's Kentucky Weather blog.

