Local

January 4, 2017 5:44 AM

Snow on the way for Thursday

By Chris Bailey

We have arctic air pouring into the region today and this will set the stage for some snow over the next few days. As a matter of fact, this looks to be our first widespread snowfall of the season.

Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

School bus driver sings to her special needs riders to promote positive behavior

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos