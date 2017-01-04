Firefighters battle flames, smoke on Healy Lane

The Rev. Jim Sichko went on his third annual holiday season giving spree, giving thousands of dollars out to Richmond Road Starbucks employees as well as in-need representatives from the Muslim, Hispanic and LGBTQ communities.
Matthew Patrick Donaghy, 22, was convicted in July of second-degree manslaughter in the 2015 stabbing death of his boyfriend. Donaghy told the parole board he'd acted in self defense. After just a few minutes of deliberation, the board decided to keep him in jail.
Santa, employees and volunteers loaded up several vehicles with bikes, toys and other presents as part of UK Healthcare's Circle of Love donation event. The gifts are being dispersed across Fayette and surrounding counties to children whose wish lists may not be otherwise fulfilled.
A bystander recorded a confrontation between Kohl's employees and a couple accused of shoplifting. Lexington police are seeking the identities of the two in the video. When employees tried to stop the pair in the parking lot, the woman tried to fight them and the man threatened them with a knife, police said.